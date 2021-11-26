Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman in Her 20s Found Dead in Lowell

A woman in her 20s was found dead at a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Friday, and authorities say her death is being investigated as an apparent homicide.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson released a joint statement Friday night confirming the homicide investigation.

Lowell police responded to a Llewelyn Street residence around 10:45 a.m. Friday to conduct a well-being check at the request of a person known to the victim, Ryan and Richardson said.

Arriving officers found the victim's body with signs of apparent trauma, and she was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Authorities have not released the victim's name, identifying her only as a woman in her 20s.

No arrests have been made, and there was no immediate information on a possible suspect.

This is an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police detectives and Lowell police.