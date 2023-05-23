Local

Rhode Island

Homicide Under Investigation in Portsmouth, R.I.

The name of the man killed has not been released by authorities

By Matt Fortin

WJAR

Police in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, were investigating a homicide on Monday night, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The homicide investigation was at a home on West Main Road, WJAR reported, adding that police said the victim was a man.

A suspect was in custody Monday night.

News media observed police tape blocking off the home. Animal Control was also spotted with a few animal crates outside the house.

Portsmouth is a town of about 18,000 people that occupies that northern half of Aquidneck Island, which is shared with Middletown and Newport.

Additional details about Monday evening's investigation have not been released.

