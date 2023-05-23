Homicide Under Investigation in Portsmouth, R.I.

Police in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, were investigating a homicide on Monday night, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The homicide investigation was at a home on West Main Road, WJAR reported, adding that police said the victim was a man.

A suspect was in custody Monday night.

News media observed police tape blocking off the home. Animal Control was also spotted with a few animal crates outside the house.

Portsmouth is a town of about 18,000 people that occupies that northern half of Aquidneck Island, which is shared with Middletown and Newport.

Additional details about Monday evening's investigation have not been released.