Local

Rhode Island

Several Arrested After Video of Assault on School Playground Surfaces

The teen's mother told WJAR she had pulled him from Portsmouth schools because of bullying.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

Four teenagers were arrested after a video of an assault of another teen in Portsmouth, Rhode Island was circulating on social media.

According to WJAR, the video of the assault took place at the playground of Hathaway Elementary School.

The teen's mother told WJAR she had pulled him from Portsmouth schools because of bullying.

She said the teen was riding his bike to play basketball at the school when the assault occurred.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The district's superintendent said in a letter to parents that patrols will be increased at all schools and playgrounds after hours because of this incident:

"We take great pride in ensuring that our campuses are safe, welcoming environments for all, including making outdoor spaces available to the community when school is not in session," Superintendent Thomas Kenworthy wrote. "However, we also expect all students and adults who use the facilities to treat one another with respect and decency. Anyone who acts in ways that make others feel unsafe or unwelcome will be disciplined appropriately, including being subject to criminal charges if necessary."

The mother also said they contacted police that night.

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Rhode Island May 15

Rhode Island Announces New Emergency Shelter Beds as Cranston Armory Closes

Rhode Island May 15

1 Person Killed in Providence Shooting Stemming From Argument at Mother's Day Party

The next day, her son saw one of the alleged attackers and retaliated and was arrested for the retaliation.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us