Several Arrested After Video of Assault on School Playground Surfaces

Four teenagers were arrested after a video of an assault of another teen in Portsmouth, Rhode Island was circulating on social media.

According to WJAR, the video of the assault took place at the playground of Hathaway Elementary School.

The teen's mother told WJAR she had pulled him from Portsmouth schools because of bullying.

She said the teen was riding his bike to play basketball at the school when the assault occurred.

The district's superintendent said in a letter to parents that patrols will be increased at all schools and playgrounds after hours because of this incident:

"We take great pride in ensuring that our campuses are safe, welcoming environments for all, including making outdoor spaces available to the community when school is not in session," Superintendent Thomas Kenworthy wrote. "However, we also expect all students and adults who use the facilities to treat one another with respect and decency. Anyone who acts in ways that make others feel unsafe or unwelcome will be disciplined appropriately, including being subject to criminal charges if necessary."

The mother also said they contacted police that night.

The next day, her son saw one of the alleged attackers and retaliated and was arrested for the retaliation.