How Much Snow Fell Overnight in New England? Here Are the Latest Totals

Some communities in New England have reported 8 and 9 inches of snow

By Matt Fortin

NBC Connecticut

Snow was fizzling out Monday morning in New England, but temperatures remained cold following Sunday night's snowfall event.

Communities in western New England seemed to see the most accumulation of snow, where one Massachusetts town saw nine inches fall. Dozens of school districts in New England have delayed the start of school Monday, mostly in Connecticut.

Here are some of the most up-to-date snowfall totals for New England, as of 5 a.m. Monday.

Massachusetts

Lenox — 9 inches

Savoy — 8.2 inches

Chester — 8 inches

Pittsfield — 8 inches

Lee — 7 inches

Granville — 6.3 inches

Northampton — 5.5 inches

Hampden — 3.9 inches

Oxford — 3 inches

Sturbridge — 2.1 inches

Foxboro — 2 inches

Cambridge — 1.5 inches

Waltham — 1 inch

Connecticut

Avon — 8 inches

Granby — 5.8 inches

Norfolk — 5.5 inches

Winsted — 5.5 inches

Simsbury — 4.5 inches

Bakersville — 4.1 inches

Burlington — 3.9 inches

Enfield — 3.5 inches

West Hartford — 3.3 inches

North Haven — 2.5 inches

Torrington — 2 inches

Rhode Island

North Kingstown — 2.5 inches

Burrillville — 2 inches

Cumberland — 2 inches

Richmond — 2 inches

Smithfield — 1.5 inches

Vermont

Readsboro — 4.2 inches

Wilmington — 4 inches

Landgrove — 3.5 inches

New Hampshire

Westmoreland — 1.5 inches

Manchester Airport — 1.1 inches

