How to Make the Most Out of Vacation Week in New Hampshire

Finding activities to do with the whole family can already pose a challenge on a day-to-day basis. As people learn to adapt to the coronavirus, finding safe activities to do is proving to be increasingly difficult.

However, as New England vacation week begins, there are activities that allow for social distancing to keep people safe.

Whether you are looking to take a tranquil trip or bring the family to have some outdoor fun, New Hampshire is the place to go.

Enjoy a relaxing visit to Labelle Winery

LaBelle Winery, located in Amherst, NH, offers a beautiful scenic view of rolling vineyards, various hiking trails, wine tasting, a vineyard swing and lunch and dinner on the terrace. While you enjoy these amenities there will be plenty of outdoor space for social distancing. Labelle Winery offers a free tour every hour on the hour from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. Make sure to check the winery website for events like vineyard yoga, winemaking classes, and cooking courses. To learn more information when planning your trip, make sure to check www.LabelleWineryNH.com.

Learn How to Surf at Summer Sessions

Although many tropical vacations have been canceled and postponed, you can still experience the beach life on the New Hampshire seacoast. At Summer Sessions in Rye, you can sign up for a one-hour surf lesson. Instructors guarantee that you will be riding a wave in no time! This is a perfect activity for the family as the summer weather begins to heat up. To learn more visit www.NewHampshireSurf.com.

Enjoy time with the family at Chuckster's Family Fun Complex

Located in Chichester, Chuckster's Family Fun Complex has an activity for every family member. Sometimes it's a challenge to get the kids to agree on an activity. Well, you're in luck! Chuckster's has mini-golf, go-karts, a rope course, batting cages and more. Each attraction is regularly sanitized to ensure cleanliness amid the pandemic. Enjoy a cold ice-cream cone after an action-packed day of fun. If you choose to visit Chuckster's, you can be sure that your day will be enjoyable for the whole family.