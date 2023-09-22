How weather will impact businesses dependent on fall season

After a rainy pattern affected New England all summer, people are wondering what the autumn will look like.

It's time to pick your own apples in Massachusetts. It's a highly-anticipated fall tradition, especially for businesses like C.N. Smith Farm in East Bridgewater.

"About 50% of our business we make in September and October for the year, so in two months' time, we're pretty busy," owner Chris Smith said.

The first day of fall not only marks the end of summer, but the start of another busy and important economic season for places like Plymouth.

"In the summertime, we get more people. In September-October, we get fewer people, but we usually have a higher spend, because it's usually older couples and people with a lot more money," said Lea Filson of See Plymouth.

Downtown Plymouth is teeming with tourists, checking out things like Plymouth Rock and the Mayflower II.

The tour buses in town help boost the economy right up until Thanksgiving -- a tricky proposition, with more lousy weather predicted for this weekend.

"Heading to Provincetown to ride out the storm there, and then will head back home to Annapolis, Maryland," one man said.

The apple crop at C.N. Smith Farm survived an entire year of difficult of weather. Weekend storms during the fall only compound the problem.

"We only have about eight weeks' worth of weekends for the apple crop to get picked," Smith said. "We need those weekends to get people to the farm. But we've had some nice weekdays, and that's helped."