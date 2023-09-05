Hundreds of mice need loving homes – the MSPCA is waiving adoption fees to find them

Looking for a furry friend but maybe not the commitment of a cat or a dog?

MSPCA-Angell is looking for homes for hundreds of mice after more than 500 of them were surrendered from a home.

Adoption fees will be waived for mouse adoptions at Nevins Farm in Methuen, Massachusetts, this coming weekend for "Mouse-a-Palooza, September 9 and 10. The first 75 adopters will also get a starter kit complete with a tank, bedding, bottles, bowls and huts.

The MSPCA says mice usually live 1 to 2 years and are social animals, so consider a pair! If handled every day, mice should be comfortable with people. Letting them out of their cage or tank is good for exercise and stimulation.

To learn more about adopting, click here.