pets

Hundreds of mice need loving homes – the MSPCA is waiving adoption fees to find them

The MSPCA says mice usually live 1 to 2 years and are social animals, so consider a pair

By Thea DiGiammerino

MSPCA-Angell

Looking for a furry friend but maybe not the commitment of a cat or a dog?

MSPCA-Angell is looking for homes for hundreds of mice after more than 500 of them were surrendered from a home.

Adoption fees will be waived for mouse adoptions at Nevins Farm in Methuen, Massachusetts, this coming weekend for "Mouse-a-Palooza, September 9 and 10. The first 75 adopters will also get a starter kit complete with a tank, bedding, bottles, bowls and huts.

The MSPCA says mice usually live 1 to 2 years and are social animals, so consider a pair! If handled every day, mice should be comfortable with people. Letting them out of their cage or tank is good for exercise and stimulation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

To learn more about adopting, click here.

More on pets

Queen Elizabeth II Sep 3

Corgis parade outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death

hopkinton Sep 1

2nd dog snatched by coyote in MetroWest in 2 days

dogs Aug 26

International Dog Day 2023: History, significance and things to know before adopting a dog

This article tagged under:

pets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us