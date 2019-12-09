An investigation into the safety practices of the MBTA determined the T’s “approach to safety and operations needs immediate attention,” according to a summary written by top transportation officials who spearheaded the probe.

“In almost every area we examined, deficiencies in policies, application of safety standards or industry best practices, and accountability were apparent,” read the summary of the report, which was released Monday morning.

The investigation was prompted after a disastrous Red Line derailment earlier this year led to months of crew work. It was led by former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, former Federal Transit Administration administrator Carolyn Flowers and former New York City Transit President Carmen Bianco.

"These failures further document the effects of years of underinvestment and the need to accelerate the efforts underway aimed at building the T's capacity to deliver critical maintenance and capital projects," said the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce in a statement. "Correcting this unacceptable situation demands a public, transparent, results-driven approach."

The full report, which will detail the trio’s findings, will be released at noon Monday.