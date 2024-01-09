I-93

Impaired driver hits 130 mph during NH police chase, officials say

Police ended their chase once the car got off I-93, since continuing the chase would pose a danger to other people on the road, the officials said

A driver speeding up Interstate 93 in New Hampshire while under the influence on Monday night reached 130 mph while being chased by state troopers, police said.

The driver managed to evade police by exiting the highway but was arrested soon afterward at the home in Manchester where the vehicle was registered, New Hampshire State Police said Tuesday.

The driver, 42-year-old Manchester resident Travis Dahood, was under the influence while he was driving and was on a suspended license, police said.

The incident was first report about 10:13 p.m., when a trooper spotted a silver Infiniti weaving between lanes while speeding north on I-93 and tried to stop the car, police said.

The car sped off, hitting 130 mph while driving erratically, according to police. They ended their chase once the car got off the highway, since continuing the chase would pose a danger to other people on the road.

But police had scanned the car's registration and went to the owner's home, where Dahood was found and taken into custody.

He faces charges of felony reckless conduct, aggravated driving under the influence, disobeying a police officer, operating after suspension, and reckless and negligent driving, police said. He was released on bail ahead of an appearance next month in Hillsborough Superior Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

