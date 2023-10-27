Incident leaves at least 2 hurt in South Station area, Boston police say

At least two people were hurt in an incident in the area of Boston's South Station on Friday morning, police said.
Police, firefighters and EMS were at the scene, at 750 Atlantic Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department.
It wasn't immediately clear what took place, but police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been notified.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.