Inmate Dies at State Prison in NH

Officials at a prison in New Hampshire announced that an inmate died at a facility in Concord on Saturday.

Per the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, an inmate receiving medical care in the health services unit at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men was found unresponsive early in the afternoon. Officials said that life-saving measures were started immediately and that an ambulance was called.

The inmate was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The name of the inmate has not been released, nor has the cause of his death. Officials said that his death is not considered suspicious.