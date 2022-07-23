New England neo-Nazi Group Holds Rally Near Mass. Civil War Memorial

A New England-based neo-Nazi group held a brief rally early Saturday afternoon at the Soldiers Monument in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

Apparent members of the the Nationalist Socialist Club, or NSC-131, gathered wearing face masks near the Civil War memorial, and began chanting "off our streets." A growing number of counter-protesters also gathered in the area.

Masked men in Jamaica Plain shouting, “Off our streets !” Video sent to me from @LizForBoston @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/m4MfyQhcP1 — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) July 23, 2022

According to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, a book reading event was occurring in the area where the protest began.

"It is clear that Boston is a way point in the crusade of hate launched five years ago in Charlottesville," Hayden said in a written statement. "The presence of white supremacists at a Jamaica Plain book reading today, like their downtown march earlier this month, is at once a disgrace and a warning."

"Society everywhere is targeted by these groups, and society everywhere must reject them," Hayden said.

Boston Police officers were present to monitor the protest. Witness video showed Chris Hood, the 23-year-old founder of the group, being taken away by Boston Police in handcuffs.