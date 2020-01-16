Local
jail guard attacked

Inmate Gets More Time for Attacking Jail Guard in Boston

Giovanni Buchanan was sentenced Jan. 15 for attacking a correctional officer at the Nashua Street Jail last January, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office

An inmate at a Boston jail is staying behind bars for an additional six to seven years for attacking and severely injuring a guard, prosecutors said Thursday.

Giovanni Buchanan, 25, was sentenced Wednesday for attacking a correctional officer at the Nashua Street Jail last January, according to the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Buchanan will serve the sentence after his current three- to four-year sentence for an Essex County drug conviction is completed.

Buchanan and his cellmate punched and kicked the officer over a disagreement about standard jail protocol, authorities said.

The officer was treated at a hospital for a concussion, loss of vision, an orbital bone socket fracture, a sinus plate fracture and other injuries. He has a loss of feeling and function of facial muscles, and loss of sense of smell and taste, the office said.

The case against Buchanan's cellmate is pending.

The attack was caught on surveillance video.

