Investigation continues after small plane crashes into Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, NH

A small plane crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, New Hampshire, Saturday night, fire and aviation officials said.

The FAA confirms the plane crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee near Ellacoya State Park around 9 p.m. last night.

It was a single engine Cessna 150, which are mostly used for personal and instructional flights.

The pilot was the only person on board and headed for Laconia Municipal airport. It's not clear what caused the crash, but authorities are likely in the early stages of their investigation.

Several boats were searching for the plane overnight, including state police marine patrol, as well as firefighters from Laconia and Gilford. There is no word at this point on whether those search efforts have materialized.

The Gilford Fire Department said teams were on scene investigating, and there were several boats involved, including state police marine patrol.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident.

Ellacoya State Park is located on the southwest shore of New Hampshire's largest lake, and has 600 feet of beachfront.