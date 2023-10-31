Halloween

Is this Salem seafood restaurant haunted?

Take a look inside Turner's Seafood in Salem, Massachusetts

By Priscilla Casper

Turner's Seafood in Salem, Massachusetts, is home to authentic New England style seafood and paranormal activity.

The restaurant sits on land with a history dating back to the 1600s. It was Bridget Bishop's apple orchard, and to this day, some guests at the restaurant report the smell of apples.

Bishop was the first to be hung in the Salem Witch Trials in 1692, and it's reported that she has appeared in the halls.

Take a look inside Turner's Seafood to see what other paranormal activity guests have reported.

