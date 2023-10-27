Lewiston

‘It's sickening': Deaf community mourns members killed in Maine massacre

Four of the 18 people killed in Wednesday's mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, were members of a deaf cornhole league

By Abbey Niezgoda and Michael Rosenfield

The tragedy in Maine has devastated the deaf community in New England, with four deaf cornhole players were among the 18 victims killed in the shootings.

The deaf victims were killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston. A gunman opened fire there and at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley. Authorities are continuing to search for the suspect.

One of them, Steve Vozzella, is a Massachusetts native who attended Beverly School for the Deaf, where the flags were flying at half-staff Friday.

The school's executive director shared how he Vozzella is being remembered.

"Those who knew him said he was a really funny guy and a really nice guy," said Stefani Timmons, the school's director. "I believe they said he was a 'wise guy,' in the nicest way possible."

Vozzella is also being remembered by members of the New England Deaf Cornhole league. They are already planning to honor him and the other deaf victims at future tournaments.

As authorities continue to investigate the shootings that killed 18 people in Lewiston, all of the victims who lost their lives have been publicly identified.

"It's just sickening. Vulnerable people get shot and they don't even know what's coming," said Josh Larose, a member from Springfield.

Joshua Seal, a well-known sign language interpreter, was also among those killed. He leaves behind four children and his wife.

"I'm still processing. It still doesn't feel real," Elizabeth Seal told NBC News.

In a statement after the victims' names were released, Maine Gov. Janet Mills called Seal a personal friend.

"It is often said that our state is 'one big, small town' because Maine is such a closeknit community," she said. "As a result, many of us know the victims personally, including me, who lost a friend in Josh Seal, who Maine people fondly remember from his service as an ALS interpreter during our COVID-19 briefings."

Billy Brackett, a FedEx package handler, was also deaf. He was playing in the cornhole league when he was shot and killed.

"They've lost a gentle person who wouldn't hurt a fly," said his father, William Brackett.

The elder Brackett says his son taught sign language to children and coached little league.

Bryan MacFarlane, who was also deaf, was shot and killed while playing cornhole, as well.

His mom says MacFarlane was a "gentle soul," and she has no idea why someone would want to harm so many people.

"I have no words," said Janette Randazzo, MacFarlane's mom. "I don't know why anybody would do that. Innocent people."

A number of organizations supporting the deaf community are offering free counseling services in the wake of the tragedy. Many in the deaf community are also sharing a picture of the state of Maine with the symbol for "I love you" in sign language on social media.

"It's a small community anyway, the deaf community," Timmons said. "Most people do know each other, so it's just really tragic."

