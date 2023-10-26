Who are the Maine massacre victims? ‘Hero' bar manager, youth bowling coach among 18 killed

A volunteer youth bowling coach known for encouraging children and a bar manager whose father said he died "a hero" were among the 18 people killed and 13 injured in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

According to Maine State Police, seven people died Wednesday night at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, formerly known as Sparetime Recreation. Six were male and one was female. Eight more people, all male, died at Schemengees Bar and Grille; seven were killed outside the establishment; one inside. Three others died after being taken to area hospitals.

Authorities have not released the victims' names, but their family members have been confirming their deaths.

MAINE MASS SHOOTING VICTIMS

BOB VIOLETTE: Retiree Bob Violette, 76, devoted himself to his volunteer job coaching the youth bowling league that was practicing Wednesday night, said Patrick Poulin, whose teenage son has been a member for three years.

"He's taught so many people over the years how to bowl, and he wasn't getting paid," he said. "We've really been focused on trying to keep the sport alive, and Bob was really an integral part of that."

Two weeks ago, Poulin was at the bowling center with his son and offered him some tips. His son resisted, but eventually took the advice and bowled a great game.

"You gave him some good instructions, so when are you going to get out here and coach with me?" Violette asked him.

Poulin replied that he'd have to think about it. Asked Thursday if he'd consider it now, he said, "Someone's got to step back in."

MICHAEL DESLAURIERS II and JASON WALKER: Michael Deslauriers Sr. confirmed in interviews and on social media that his son was one of those killed at Just-In-Time Recreation.

He said Michael Deslauriers II and his friend, Jason Walker, were killed at the bowling alley.

"They made sure their wives and several young children were under cover then they charged the shooter," Deslauriers wrote in a post on the Sabattus Historical Society's Facebook page.

JOSEPH WALKER: Joe Walker was the bar manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille. His father, Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker, told NBC News on Thursday that his son was shot twice in the stomach as he went after the gunman with a butcher knife.

"He died as a hero," he said.

Waiting for confirmation of his worst fears Wednesday night, Walker told the network he felt like his guts and neck were being "squashed with a vice."

"And I don't know, telling you the truth, what kind of night this is going to be from now until tomorrow when I wake up to the true facts that my son is dead -- and I know he's dead," he said. "I know it as well as I know I'm standing here telling you because he's not here and he's not at any other hospital and he's not running the streets or he would have called us, because he manages Schemengees, so I know he was there."

BILL and AARON YOUNG: Bill Young and his 14-year-old son, Aaron, were among those killed in the shooting, a family member told NBC News.

Kim McConville, a cousin from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, said family members had pinged Bill's cellphone to the bowling alley. She described the panic her family felt while trying to reach the victims.

"It's total chaos," she said during an interview with NBC News before she found out her loved ones had died. "People aren't getting any of the information they need. You know, it's there. They're not getting anything new. They're not telling them any more than we're getting off a news conference."

BILLY BRACKETT: The parents of Billy Brackett confirmed to NBC News that he had died in the shooting at Schemengee's.

TRICIA ASSELIN: Tricia Asselin's mom, Alicia Johnson-Lachance, told NBC News that her daughter was shot and killed at the bowling alley when she went to get her phone to call 911.

Johnson-Lachance says her other daughter was also there Wednesday night but was able to make it out safely.

"They heard some noises, gunshots, but in a bowling alley, you hear a lot of pins and balls so they think nothing at the first two and then it started getting worse," Johnson-Lachance said, adding that her surviving daughter ran out the exit with others, while Tricia decided to go get her phone so she could call 911.

"She got caught, she got shot crossing the room by this brutal man who's horrible," Johnson-Lachance added.

"Tricia is, was the most caring person there was. If somebody needed something, Tricia was always there. Everyone that knew her loved her," she said of her daughter. "I want to hold my baby one more time. I don't care. I want to put her in my arms and hold her. I just want to hold my baby. I hope that they get this guy."

A former Auburn, Maine, resident, who moved to Florida, says one of her daughters made it out alive from Just-In-Time Recreation, but the other did not.

PEYTON BREWSTER-ROSS: Peyton Brewster-Ross worked at the Bath Iron Works, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

"All of us at Bath Iron Works are heartbroken to share that we have lost a member of our BIW family. We send our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our employee Peyton Brewer-Ross, who was killed in Lewiston on Wednesday night. Peyton was a valuable part of our team, a member of the pipe shop test crew and recently assisted in the launch of Hull 523, Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124). Peyton completed the grueling coursework and on-the-job training of BIW’s rigorous apprenticeship program, graduating in 2022. He was hired just five years ago and was making a positive impact on our company. He will be sorely missed."

JOSHUA SEAL: Another one of the victims of Wednesday's shooting has been confirmed as Joshua Seal, an ASL interpreter for Maine's Centers for DIsease Control and Prevention COVID-19 briefings during the pandemic.

The Pine Tree Society, which provides support and services for people with disabilities, said in a Facebook post that Seal was the organization's director of interpreting services.

“He was a husband, a father of four and a tireless advocate for the Deaf community. He was committed to creating safe space for Deaf people and was widely known as the ASL interpreter for Dr. Shah’s pandemic briefings,” the statement said, referring to former director of Maine CDC Nirav D. Shah.

Additionally, friends and family of the following people told NBC News and NBC affiliate News Center Maine that they have died in the shootings: