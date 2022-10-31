Relief for Miami Mom After Missing Son Found Safe in Canada: ‘Can't Wait to Hug Him'

After two months of waiting, a Florida mother is feeling extreme relief after her 6-year-old son with autism was found safe in New Brunswick, Canada.

Jorge "JoJo" Morales was located in Moncton, New Brunswick, following a tip called into police from someone who saw his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales, in a Walmart store there and recognized him from media reports.

On Sunday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they had arrested Jorge Morales in Moncton and his mother, 68-year-old Lilliam Pena Morales, who is JoJo’s paternal grandmother, in Saint-Paul, New Brunswick, a community that is about a 30-minute drive north of Moncton.

Both are facing custodial interference charges in the United States.

"I can’t wait to hug him," said Yanet Concepcion, JoJo’s mother, in an interview with NBC6 South Florida following the Canadian police announcement.

The search for JoJo spanned 2,000 miles, from Miami-Dade, Florida, to Canada and included an Amber Alert and a $10,000 FBI award for information.

"A miracle happened yesterday," said Joe Carrillo, a private investigator who was working with Concepcion to find her son.

He explained in an interview with NECN and NBC10 Boston, that he expected JoJo to be returned to Miami by authorities either Monday night or Tuesday morning.