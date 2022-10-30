Missing 6-Year-Old Miami Boy Found Safe in Canada; Father and Grandmother Arrested

A 6-year-old boy who was missing from Miami, Florida, for more than two months has been located safely in Canada, authorities announced.

Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales, who has autism and was reported missing to the Miami-Dade Police Department on Aug. 27, was found "safe and sound" Sunday in Moncton, New Brunswick, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) wrote on Twitter.

The FBI had offered a $10,000 reward as it asked for the public's help finding Jo-Jo, whom investigators believed was in Maine or Eastern Canada.

On October 30, 2022, the 6-year-old boy from Miami, Florida, who was reported missing to the Miami-Dade Police Department on August 27, 2022, has been located safe and sound in Moncton, N.B. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 30, 2022

BREAKING: #Missing 6-year-old Jorge “Jojo” Morales was recovered safely today. Investigators say a tipster spotted Jojo and his father at a Walmart in Moncton, Canada after seeing media coverage. Jojo’s father and grandmother have been taken into custody. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/rE9qC81G3a — National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@MissingKids) October 30, 2022

Police had alleged that Jo-Jo's father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales, picked his son up from his mother’s home for visitation, then disappeared with Jo-Jo and 68-year-old Lilliam Peña Morales, who is Jorge’s mother and Jo-Jo’s paternal grandmother.

RCMP New Brunswick did not identify Jorge Morales or Lilliam Peña Morales by name but said Sunday that both the 45-year-old man and 68-year-old woman sought in the investigation were arrested without incident and are currently in police custody. The man was taken into custody at a business on Plaza Boulevard in Moncton, while the woman was arrested on Village-Des-Cormier Road in Saint-Paul.

There was no word on any charges against the pair, but officials had said in the past the duo would face "custodial interference" charges if captured.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, a tipster spotted Jo-Jo and his father at a Walmart in Moncton, Canada, after seeing media coverage, investigators said. The nonprofit organization confirmed Jo-Jo's father and grandmother had been taken into custody.

Police did not provide further details but thanked the public for their assistance in the case.

Police say the boy, who lives with Autism, was taken by his father from his mother’s home in Miami.

The group had not been seen since Aug. 27, though investigators had said surveillance video showed Jo-Jo and his father entering and exiting a Walgreens store in Houlton, Maine on Aug. 29. The video followed the discovery of a GMC Yukon believed to be connected to the case near the Canadian border in Maine, along with police searches in the Maine woods, other police investigations in New Brunswick, Canada, and a hunter in Maine discovering personal items that police believe are related to the case, as well.

Joe Carrillo, a Florida-based private investigator who was working with Jo-Jo’s mother, Yanet Concepcion, and Maine-based private investigator Jennifer Dorman to find Jo-Jo, had said searches they conducted with dogs suggested the family had crossed the border into Canada. They had been working to get the word out, letting hunters in the area know to be on the lookout for anybody with camps or cabins in eastern Canada.