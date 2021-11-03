Joyce Craig Reelected to 3rd Term as Manchester, NH Mayor

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has won reelection to a third, two-year term.

Craig was first elected in 2017 to lead New Hampshire’s largest city.

The election was a rematch between Craig and Victoria Sullivan, a former state representative, who also lost to Craig in 2019.

“At the start of my second term as Mayor, we encountered a global pandemic, and addressed the challenges head on,” Craig said in a statement following the election Tuesday night. “We took decisive action — developing guidelines, increasing access to city services, and providing free testing and vaccinations — all to ensure the health and safety of our community.

“And through it all, we continued to move Manchester forward,” Craig added. “We prioritized public safety, made investments in affordable housing, returned our students safely to the classrooms, and fostered economic growth.”