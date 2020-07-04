July Fourth Marked By Continued Protests for Social Change

Hundreds of people in some Massachusetts cities plan to mark July Fourth with continued demonstrations against systemic racism.

Participants are expected to gather at Manning Field in Lynn around noon for "Occupy Wyoma Square," a march in remembrance of George Floyd and to demand change for the Lynn Police Department.

In Stoughton, a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest is planned for 2:15p.m. beginning at Faxon Park. Demonstrators plan to march to Town Hall.

Nearly a thousand people indicated on Facebook they plan to attend a march and rally organized by Black Lives Matter Boston to celebrate Black women. The "Say Her Name March and Rally" is scheduled to begin at 4p.m. at Nubian Square and end at the Boston Common.