Just 1 Canceled Southwest Flight at Logan Friday as Airline Tries to Recover

After days of cancellations and delays, Southwest Airlines passengers at Boston Logan International Airport enjoyed smoother sailing Friday morning.

There was only one Southwest flight canceled at Logan as of 6 a.m. Friday, a stark difference compared to earlier this week.

Meanwhile nationwide, the airline has only canceled 39 flights for the day so far, as the company looks to repair its relationship with customers. By contrast, there were over 2,300 Southwest cancellations nationwide Thursday.

After a week of cancellations, Southwest Airlines says its normal service will be back on Monday.

Southwest said Thursday that it would be giving people money back for checked bag shipping costs, tickets purchased with another airline, car rentals, gas, hotels and meals.

Some customers thought it was too little, too late, though.

AJ Capachietti was stranded four days before arriving in Boston.

"Even though we were delayed and rescheduled far enough in advance, we still were checking everyday to see if we could get in earlier, but it just didn't happen," Capachietti said.

In total, there were three cancelled flights at Logan Airport Friday as of 6 a.m.