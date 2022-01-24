Keolis Worker on Leave Amid Investigation Into Deadly Crash on MBTA Commuter Rail

Local and state leaders are demanding answers from Keolis and the MBTA after a preliminary investigation found human error on the tracks cost one woman her life in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Roberta Sausville Devine, 68, of Wilmington, was killed when her car was hit by a commuter rail train at North Wilmington station Friday night. According to the MBTA, a signal maintainer from Keolis was doing work on the railroad crossing's safety system an hour before the accident and did not return it to normal operating mode. The MBTA said that failure resulted in the gates not going down in a timely manner.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

"It's hard to think something so tragic would happen to someone who put so much good in the world," said Johnny Nichols Jr.

Nichols was the victim's choir director in the Ipswich River Community Chorus. He said they are all in mourning, but as new details come to light, they also want justice for their friend.

"We have too much technology these days for errors like this to happen. I want something to be done that's effective and meaningful so we can save another life," he said.

The incident has also caught the intention of lawmakers. State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and two of his colleagues issued a statement calling for answers and accountability.

"We need to make sure that this doesn't happen again, number one, and number two, we need to make this isn't a systemic problem as opposed to an isolated," he said.

The MBTA said no other defects have been found in the system, but they are working on a final report that will outline the steps to avoid it from happening in the future. Keolis said it cannot comment on the personnel matter, but the worker has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation proceeds.

Wilmington Town Manager Jeff Hull is also calling for a full investigation. He and the Wilmington Selectboard said they want more reassurance that the crossing is safe for their community.

"We need to fully understand how this happened and equally make sure it doesn't happen again," Hull said.