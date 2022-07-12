Boston Manhole Explosion Downtown Sends 2 Workers to Hospital: WATCH LIVE

A manhole explosion in downtown Boston sent at least two people to the hospital Tuesday, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews were called to Bowdoin Street near Cambridge Street for the explosion just after 6 p.m. Two Eversource workers have been taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, fire officials said.

The company released a statement confirming work in the area.

"We did have a crew performing routine maintenance on a piece of underground equipment in the area and we are working to gather details about exactly what happened and will provide updates as we learn more," the statement read.

A witness said she heard a worker scream after an explosion.

Another witness said he heard the explosion from his bedroom.

"I’m sitting on my bed and I look out my window and I see the manhole cover on fire, and all of a sudden I heard pop pop pop boom, louder than anything," he told NBC10 Boston.

One man reported hearing the booms, then looking out and seeing a man's clothing fall off of him.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area -- they are concerned about the potential of more manhole cover explosions.

Photos from the scene showed a large fire rescue response blocking the road near Bowdoin and Cambridge streets.

No other details were immediately available.

This is not the first recent incident involving manholes in the city. Earlier Tuesday, Boston firefighters briefly shut down Congress Street after smoke came billowing out of a manhole cover at the corner of Quaker Lane.

In June, a woman was injured when two manhole covers blew off on High Street as a result of an over-pressurization underground. And back in May, fire burst from two other manholes on Boylston Street, causing smaller explosions but no injuries.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.