Last Day On the Calendar for Maine's Big Fall Hunts

The season for wild turkeys, the other species in Maine’s “big four,” ended earlier in the month

The final day has arrived for most of Maine’s big fall hunting seasons.

The firearms seasons for bears, moose and deer all end on Saturday. The season for wild turkeys, the other species in Maine’s “big four,” ended earlier in the month.

The muzzleloader season for deer begins on Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 12. It’s also legal to hunt deer via archery in some parts of the state until Dec. 12.

Maine wildlife officials encouraged hunting this year as an outdoor activity that encourages social distancing. There were also more deer and moose permits available this year than the previous year.

