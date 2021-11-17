Lawrence Man Arrested on Child Rape Charges

Police in Dracut, Massachusetts, have arrested a Lawrence man wanted on child rape charges.

Gabriel Yepez, 43, is accused in a series of assaults on a child he knows, police said Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Yepez was arrested Tuesday night and charged with three counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Lowell District Court Wednesday.

The child's mother is so upset that she is in the hospital, a person close to the family said.

Police said the arrest warrant for Yepez came after an extensive investigation.