dorchester

Letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Dorchester, Boston police say

The Boston Police Department is investigating the robbery of a U.S Postal Service worker Thursday afternoon on Talbot Street

By Staff Reports

Boston Police Department

The Boston Police Department is looking for the person who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint Thursday in Dorchester.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Talbot Street, police said. A U.S. Postal Service worker was robbed of his mail key.

The victim was not injured, police said.

The attacker was described as being in his late teens or early 20s with a thin build, police said. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a black ski mask.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police released a surveillance photo of a person they are looking to identify in connection with the robbery.

The incident comes amid a recent uptick in attacks on letter carriers. Another postal worker was physically assaulted and robbed of an arrow key Wednesday afternoon in Randolph, Massachusetts.

The USPS has been working to crack down on postal crimes. Monetary rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions were increased this fall as part of Project Safe Delivery.

There are some steps you can take to ensure your mail doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

More on attacks on USPS workers

USPS Nov 9

5 arrested in Medford robbery that left postal worker injured

USPS Oct 26

Boston postal worker robberies under investigation; USPS offers $150K reward

USPS Nov 1

Ways to help keep mail secure amid spate of USPS worker robberies

This article tagged under:

dorchester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us