Letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Dorchester, Boston police say

The Boston Police Department is looking for the person who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint Thursday in Dorchester.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Talbot Street, police said. A U.S. Postal Service worker was robbed of his mail key.

The victim was not injured, police said.

The attacker was described as being in his late teens or early 20s with a thin build, police said. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and a black ski mask.

Police released a surveillance photo of a person they are looking to identify in connection with the robbery.

The incident comes amid a recent uptick in attacks on letter carriers. Another postal worker was physically assaulted and robbed of an arrow key Wednesday afternoon in Randolph, Massachusetts.

The USPS has been working to crack down on postal crimes. Monetary rewards for information leading to arrests and convictions were increased this fall as part of Project Safe Delivery.

There are some steps you can take to ensure your mail doesn't end up in the wrong hands.