Maine

Read the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting investigation final report

The chairman of the Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston said that while it will never be known if the gunman would have found another way to kill a large group of people if someone had taken his guns away, "there were several opportunities that, if taken, might have changed the course of events"

By Staff and wire reports

Getty Images

Nearly 10 months after the deadliest shooting in Maine history, in which an Army reservist killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar and grill in Lewiston, the independent body tasked with investigating what happened has released its final report.

The Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston found that both the Army Reserve and local police missed out on opportunities to intervene in the gunman's psychiatric crisis and seize weapons from the spiraling reservist.

Read the final report here:

The commission, created by Gov. Janet Mills, held a news conference as they released the report at Lewiston City Hall Tuesday.

Dan Wathen, the panel's chairman, reiterated what the report found — that while it will never be known if the gunman would have found another way to kill a large group of people if someone had taken his guns away, "there were several opportunities that, if taken, might have changed the course of events."

More on the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting investigation

Maine 5 hours ago

Army and police missed chances to intervene before Maine mass shootings, final report says

Maine Aug 9

Prompted by mass shooting, 72-hour wait period and other new gun laws go into effect in Maine

Maine Jul 25

Families of victims in Maine mass shooting say they want a broader investigation

NBC/The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineLewiston, Maine mass shootings
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us