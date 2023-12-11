Lobster food truck opening brick-and-mortar restaurant in Dorchester

The person behind a food truck that features grilled lobster is looking to open a permanent dining spot in Dorchester, taking over the space where a popular neighborhood restaurant had been.

According to a tweet from @DorchesterEsq, Lobzter King plans to open on Talbot Avenue in the former Ashmont Grill space, with Jah Adams being behind the spot. The tweet says that renovations are currently taking place and it could be opening sometime in the next few months, and based on the menu for the food truck, the menu at the new restaurant could include such items as grilled lobster tails, lobster rolls, lobster macaroni and cheese, chicken sliders, BLTs, smash burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, and more.

Ashmont Grill closed down in February after being in business for nearly 20 years.

The address for the upcoming brick-and-mortar location of Lobzter King is 555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester, MA, 02124. Its website can be found at lobzterking.com.

