Local
Maine

Maine Big Lots Employee Arrested for Setting Couch on Fire

A man was arrested after setting a couch on fire at the Auburn Big Lots store

By Abby Vervaeke

Getty Images

A man who set a couch on fire inside a Big Lots in Maine was arrested on Monday, according to the Maine State Fire Marshal.

While the store was open on Saturday, 22-year-old Ryan Graffam set a couch on fire that was in storage in the back of the store, according to the fire marshal.

Graffam was working at the store during the time of the fire, News Center Maine reported. He alerted store management about the fire before he put the flames out, according to News Center Maine.

Local

Hartford 2 hours ago

Riverfront Recapture to End Annual July Fireworks Display in Hartford

mbta 3 hours ago

Frustrations Simmer After Delays on Commuter Rail, Red Line

The store was evacuated by employees. No one was injured in the incident, according to the fire marshal.

Graffam was interviewed Monday evening before he was arrested and taken to the Androscoggin County Jail.

His court appearance will likely be Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the fire marshal. The exact charges Graffam faces are unclear.

This article tagged under:

MainefireBig LotscouchRyan Graffam
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us