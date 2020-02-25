Local
drones

Maine Bill Seeks to Protect Children from Drone Surveillance

A proposal from Republican Rep. John Andrews would work to protect children's privacy

A Republican lawmaker in Maine is hoping to pass a bill he says would protect children in the state from unauthorized surveillance by drones.

The proposal from Rep. John Andrews of Paris would create a new state law the legislator says would “prevent unauthorized drone spying on a person in their domicile where they have an expectation of privacy.''

Andrews is asking the state's Legislative Council to allow his proposal to go through despite the fact a legislation deadline has passed. The Legislative Council is expected to discuss whether to consider the proposal this session on Thursday.

