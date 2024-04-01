Maine college student found dead in parking lot, police say

A college student was found dead in a parking lot near the Frank J. Wood Bridge in Topsham, Maine, over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The student, identified as a 20-year-old woman from California, was discovered at about 7 a.m. Sunday at 2 Main St., Topsham police said.

The 20-year-old was a student at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, according to police.

Her body was brought to the medical examiner's officer, where an autopsy was conducted. The results are pending, News Center Maine reported.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The student was identified as Qingyang Zhan, who was known as K, by the Bowdoin College president in a letter to the school community.

Safa Zaki, the school's president, said Zhan was living in the United States since 2019 and arrived to the college in the fall of 2021 from California.