Maine governor speaks about state's solar eclipse preparations

Maine Gov. Janet Mills held a press conference Monday to promote the state as a top destination for the April 8 total solar eclipse and to urge tourists and residents alike to plan ahead so they are able to safely enjoy the big event.

One week from Monday, the moon will pass between the earth and the sun, completely blocking the face of the sun from the Earth. For nearly half of Maine, the total eclipse will be visible for up to 3-1/2 minutes, which is one of the longest totality observation times in North America.

She called Maine "the best place in New England and one of the best places in America to witness this once-in-a-generation event."

NBC10 Boston reports on what eye protection is needed to safely view an eclipse.

Mills gave an update on all of the work Maine has been doing since last year to prepare to welcome visitors to the state and shared travel and safety recommendations.