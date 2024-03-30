Will New England's weather be clear enough to see the solar eclipse?

The pressure is on with the total solar eclipse approaching quickly and the big question is whether the weather in New England will cooperate.

March has been wet, with rain totals over 8" for the month, bringing up concerns for potential cloud cover and precipitation on Eclipse Day, April 8. However, there is optimism as early forecasts are hinting at a favorable pattern change across the northeast.

Firstly, a warmup, temperatures will start to push 60 degrees by Sunday, April 7. Monday looks similar and mild to warm! Northern New England, where totality will occur is likely to at least make it to 50 degrees but could be warmer than that. More crucially, the period from Friday, April 5, to Monday, April 8, appears to be relatively quiet, with a ridge of high pressure in control, aiding that warm-up and also breaking apart the clouds by Sunday, April 7.

This scenario suggests a dry and warmer-than-normal eclipse day with minimal cloud coverage. Additionally, there is some flexibility as there are no big storms on tap in the days before or the day just after. Meaning minor changes in the pattern won't greatly impact New England.

Two long-range weather models show the conditions differently across the center of the country, but right now, both agree that New England will have quiet weather. Check back for updates as this forecast could change, we'll be talking more specifics as it comes closer.