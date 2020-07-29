Local

coronavirus

Maine Hospital Imposes Restrictions After Coronavirus Outbreak

At Central Maine Medical Center, 10 staff members and two patients tested positive for the coronavirus

NECN

One of Maine’s largest hospitals is reinstating strict visitor restrictions after 10 staff members and two patients tested positive for the coronavirus.

Central Maine Medical Center is also suspending outside food, flowers and gifts for hospital patients. The hospital gift shop and fitness center will remain closed instead of reopening this week.

The infections stem from exposure to a patient from a long-term care facility who initially tested negative for coronavirus before being admitted to the hospital. The patient was later retested as positive.

Coronavirus in Maine

sewage testing Jul 24

Sewage in Maine to Be Tested to Determine Coronavirus Prevalence

Maine Open Farm Day Jul 26

Maine Farms Open to the Public Today, on the Internet This Time

"Exposures such as this underscore the reality that we are not out of the woods yet with this novel virus, which spreads quickly and in ways we still do not fully understand," said Dr. John Alexander, chief medical officer for Central Maine Healthcare, the hospital’s parent company.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

It was only the second outbreak at a hospital in Maine since the pandemic began, said Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director.

Central Maine Healthcare is working closely with the Maine Center for Disease Control. Anyone who came into contact with the infected patient is being contacted. The staff members are all self-isolating at home.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMainecoronavirus outbreakCentral Maine Medical Center
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us