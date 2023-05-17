Maine Man Badly Burned After Falling in Fire Pit Has Died, Police Say

A Maine man who suffered burns over 45% of his body when he fell in a fire pit last month has died, state police said.

Daniel Albert, 68, of Chelsea, died on Tuesday morning around 12:40 a.m. as a result of his injuries, officials said.

His injuries stemmed from an incident on April 6 around 6:30 p.m., when emergency personnel were dispatched to Albert's residents on Dr. Mann Road in Chelsea. When they arrived, they found that Albert had fallen into a fire pit. He was discovered by a family member, who called 911.

He was treated for burns to his body and taken to a local hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.