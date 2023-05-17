Local

Maine

Maine Man Badly Burned After Falling in Fire Pit Has Died, Police Say

Daniel Albert, 68, of Chelsea, died on Tuesday morning around 12:40 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A Maine man who suffered burns over 45% of his body when he fell in a fire pit last month has died, state police said.

Daniel Albert, 68, of Chelsea, died on Tuesday morning around 12:40 a.m. as a result of his injuries, officials said.

His injuries stemmed from an incident on April 6 around 6:30 p.m., when emergency personnel were dispatched to Albert's residents on Dr. Mann Road in Chelsea. When they arrived, they found that Albert had fallen into a fire pit. He was discovered by a family member, who called 911.

He was treated for burns to his body and taken to a local hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Maine stories

Maine 24 hours ago

‘Large, Fast, and Unpredictable': 5 Bison Running Free in Northern Maine Town

New England 23 hours ago

Haddock, a Staple Atlantic Fish, Is in Decline Off New England, Regulators Say

Maine May 15

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Berwick, Maine

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us