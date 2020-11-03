Maine Man Charged With Murder in Halloween Night Shooting

A 20-year-old Auburn man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting Halloween night in Lewiston, Maine State Police announced Tuesday.

Authorities allege Abdikadir Nur fatally shot 18-year-old Hassan Hassan around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night on River Street. Hassan was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he died from his injuries a few hours later, police said.

Hassan's death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed Sunday.

While no information was initially provided on a suspect, police said at the time they did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.

Nur was arrested around 9 p.m. Monday at his mom's home on Aspen Street in Auburn on a warrant for violation of conditions of release, state police said. Nur had been out on $10,000 bail since Sept. 30 after initially being arrested by Lewiston police for elevated aggravated assault in July for his involvement in a previous shooting in May.

The additional charge of murder Nur is facing in connection to the Oct. 31 shooting was approved Tuesday by the Maine Attorney General's Office.

Authorities said Nur's murder charge is a result of an extensive investigation by multiple agencies, including several local police departments, state police, US Marshal's Service, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

Nur is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail. No date was given for a next court appearance and it's unclear if he has an attorney.