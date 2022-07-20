Local

Acadia National Park

Maine Man Sought in Girlfriend's Murder at Acadia Arrested in Mexico

Raymond Lester of Portland, Maine, was arrested as a fugitive in Cancun about a month after he allegedly killed Nicole Mokeme in a hit-and-run crash at Acadia National Park, the U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday

By Staff and wire reports

This file photo shows Cadillac Mountain on Mount Desert Island in Acadia National Park, Maine.
Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images, File

A Maine man was arrested in Mexico about a month after he allegedly killed his girlfriend in a hit-and-run crash at Acadia National Park.

The death of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme, which occurred between the night of June 18 and early June 19, was ruled a homicide. Police had been searching for her boyfriend, Raymond Lester of Portland, issuing a murder warrant.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday that Lester had been arrested Monday evening in Cancun.

In addition to the murder warrant, Marshals noted that Lester was being sought on a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Lester was brought back to the U.S., arriving Wednesday in Chicago, authorities said. He is expected to be returned to Maine at a later date to face charges in Mokeme's death.

The crash happened in the popular park's northern section, at the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 207-973-3700.

Authorities haven't provided details about how Mokeme is believed to have been killed.

Mokeme was the creative director of Rise and Shine Youth Retreat in Bowdoin, an organization that offers retreats and programs for Black children and adults, and had helped organize the Black Excellence Retreat 2022 at Schoodic Institute, which was going on when she was killed.

NBC/The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Acadia National ParkMainehit-and-runMaine State Policenicole mokeme
