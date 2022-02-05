Local

Maine

Maine Might Give Towns Money to Stop Rash-Causing Moth

By Patrick Whittle

Painful Moths
AP

Maine lawmakers are considering starting a new fund to help cities and towns try to slow the spread of an invasive moth that can cause an itchy rash in humans.

The fund would help communities combat the browntail moth. The moth caterpillars have poisonous hairs that can cause respiratory trouble and a rash that resembles poison ivy.

The fund would start with $150,000 in grants in the 2022-23 fiscal year. T

he proposal was the subject of a public hearing before a committee of the Maine Legislature on Tuesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us