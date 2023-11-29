Police investigating suspicious death in Westbrook, Maine

Maine State Police said they are investigating a suspicious death in Westbrook.

State police said a 911 call was received around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday requesting help at an apartment on Mechanic Street in Westbrook. Westbrook police responded to the apartment and found a man dead.

His death is being considered suspicious, police said.

The state police Major Crimes Unit was called in to assist, and the man's body was transported to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy is expected to be performed Wednesday.

State and Westbrook police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 207-624-7076.