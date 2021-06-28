Local

Maine

Maine Prohibits Mountain Camping After Damage, Litter, Feces

The prohibition applies to Tumbledown Mountain, a popular hiking mountain in Franklin County

Royal Wedding 5
Drink Company

Maine conservation officials say camping on a popular hiking mountain has been prohibited due to misuse of the area by some visitors.

The prohibition applies to Tumbledown Mountain, located in the area of Weld in rural Franklin County. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said Friday that damage to the area and litter necessitated the prohibition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The department said in a statement that campers are "heavily impacting the mountain with discarded equipment, fire damage, cutting down trees, trampling vegetation, and leaving behind human and dog feces."

The department said park and forest rangers will be on patrol in the area.

More Maine News

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Maine Emergency Order Ends This Week, Daily Cases Below 2 Dozen

Maine 18 hours ago

CDC Gives Maine $7M to Prep for Future Public Health Crises

This article tagged under:

MaineFranklin CountyMaine Department of AgriculturecampingTumbledown Mountain
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us