Maine State Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Boy in Frankfort

Maine State Police

Police in Maine are asking the public to help find a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to Maine State Police, Atum Hosea of Frankfort walked into the woods behind his Treat Point Road home around 9 a.m. Friday. He has not been seen since.

Hosea is described as being white with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5'4 and between 90 and 100 pounds, police said.

When he was last seen, Hosea was wearing black jeans, a black jacket, a black hat and sand-colored work boots. He had a large, tan backpack, which is seen in the photo shared by police.

With temperatures dropping, those searching for Hosea are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 207-624-7076 Ext. 9.

