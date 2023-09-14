Maine

Maine State Police shoot and kill armed man wearing ballistic vest

Shay McKenna, 28, was shot and killed during a confrontation in Rangeley Plantation

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

Maine State Police shot and killed an armed man wearing a ballistic vest during a confrontation on Wednesday.

State police said their Major Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Shay McKenna for a violation of bail conditions on Wednesday. He had been observed carrying a gun, which he was prohibited from possessing.

The investigation led state police detectives to a location in the small community of Rangeley Plantation in northwestern Maine, where McKenna was reportedly staying. A search warrant was drafted for that location, and the state police Tactical Team was activated to assist with apprehending McKenna.

The state police Crisis Negotiation Team communicated with McKenna and advised him that he was under arrest. He exited the van he was hiding inside of with a ballistic vest and a rifle, which led a state police trooper to confront and shoot him. McKenna died at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

State police identified the trooper responsible for the shooting as Jeffrey Parks, and said he has been placed on administrative leave, as is the standard practice in police shootings.

No further details were released.

More Maine stories

Maine Sep 12

Police arrest suspect in Maine murder in Mississippi

Crime and Courts Sep 6

Maine man served little jail time for abusing two women. Now a third says he ‘almost killed' her

This article tagged under:

Maine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us