Maine State Police shoot and kill armed man wearing ballistic vest

Maine State Police shot and killed an armed man wearing a ballistic vest during a confrontation on Wednesday.

State police said their Major Crimes Unit obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Shay McKenna for a violation of bail conditions on Wednesday. He had been observed carrying a gun, which he was prohibited from possessing.

The investigation led state police detectives to a location in the small community of Rangeley Plantation in northwestern Maine, where McKenna was reportedly staying. A search warrant was drafted for that location, and the state police Tactical Team was activated to assist with apprehending McKenna.

The state police Crisis Negotiation Team communicated with McKenna and advised him that he was under arrest. He exited the van he was hiding inside of with a ballistic vest and a rifle, which led a state police trooper to confront and shoot him. McKenna died at the scene.

State police identified the trooper responsible for the shooting as Jeffrey Parks, and said he has been placed on administrative leave, as is the standard practice in police shootings.

No further details were released.