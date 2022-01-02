Maine State Police Involved in Search for Missing Man Last Seen on Christmas Eve

State and local police are asking for the public's help locating a man from Naples, Maine, who has not been seen since Christmas Eve.

As Maine State Police and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate Mark Conley's disappearance, the two agencies announced they will hold a joint news conference Monday.

Authorities did not say what information they will be sharing, only that members from state and local police will speak at 11 a.m.

Conley, 67, has been missing since Dec. 24, 2021. According to police, Conley's family is very concerned for his well-being after he did not show up for a Christmas gathering.

He is described as 5’8” tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with balding hair, blue eyes, and a grey goatee.

Conley lives in Naples and drives a Silver Jeep Patriot bearing Maine license plate 5823XK. Police said he was last seen in the Lewiston area.

Anyone who has information concerning Conley’s whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement.