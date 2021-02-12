Local

Maine

Maine Teacher, Husband Killed in Home Invasion

Police had no immediate comment on the the relationship between the suspect and the victims

By The Associated Press

Newscenter Maine

A nursing instructor at a local technical high school and her husband were killed during a home invasion in Turner, Maine, early Friday, and the suspect was arrested in the home, police said.

Troy Varney, 52, was unresponsive and Dulsie Varney, 48, was in medical distress when the first officers arrived; both died later at a hospital, said Katherine England, state police spokesperson.

Patrick Maher, 24, of Turner, was charged with two counts of murder and was held at the Androscoggin County Jail, England said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Dulsie Varney was a nursing instructor who worked at Lewiston Regional Technical Center and “was the sort of educator that every student should be blessed with at least once in their school careers,” the school’s director, Rob Callahan, wrote in a letter to the school community.

In his letter, Callahan said the matter was still under investigation but said he understood that the assailant was a tenant.

Police had no immediate comment on the the relationship between Maher and the Varneys. It was unclear whether whether Maher had an attorney.

State police and deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department were called to the Varney home at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Hours later, the state police mobile crime unit also arrived on the scene.

The investigation was continuing Friday afternoon with evidence collection teams and detectives remaining at the scene.

More Maine news:

coronavirus Feb 11

‘An Insult': Maine Officials Criticize MaineHealth Over Out-of-State Vaccinations

coronavirus Feb 10

1st Case of UK COVID-19 Variant Confirmed in Maine

This article tagged under:

Maine
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us