Maine Woman Injured Hiking Rattlesnake Island

A Maine woman is recovering after being injured while hiking on Rattlesnake Island in New Hampshire.

Officers from New Hampshire's Fish and Game Conservation responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Rattlesnake Island trail on Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton shortly after 2p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say Jeannine Wender, 50, of Saco, Maine, was hiking the Rattlesnake Island trail when she slipped and fell near the summit injuring her ankle. Wender's friends called for assistance when they learned she was unable to bear weight on her foot.

Wender was carried down the trail to an awaiting Alton Fire Rescue boat and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to plan appropriately when hiking," New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a written statement. "When hiking always carry appropriate equipment for unexpected situations and be prepared to spend the night if necessary. Having appropriate gear aides in safety."