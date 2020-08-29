Maine Couple Dead in Murder-Suicide

Two people are dead in an apparent murder suicide in Greenville, Maine.

Maine State Police announced that 73-year-old Linda Coffman and her husband, 71-year-old Stephen, were found dead inside their Beech Street home in Greenville on Friday. It is believed that Stephen first killed his wife before killing himself, according to police.

Investigators believe the couple hadn't had contact with anyone since June. It is unclear how long the couple had already been dead for when they were discovered.

The Coffmans had owned the home since March 2018.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-973-3700 x 9.