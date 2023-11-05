Man arrested for murder after standoff in Lewiston, Maine

A man has been arrested on a warrant for murder after a five hour standoff with police in Lewiston, Maine on Saturday,

Maine State Police say a man, identified as 40-year-old Anthony Ayotte, of Lewiston, was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

After an investigation, police obtained a murder warrant for 36-years-old Jerry Thibodeau, in Lewiston, according to authorities.

Thibodeau refused to leave his home on Sabattus Street when located by authorities at 5 p.m. on Saturday, police say.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities say he was taken into custody at around 10 p.m. after a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team.

Police say they believe Ayotte was dropped at the hospital by Thibodeau on Friday, as they knew each other.

Cause of death will be determined by an autopsy on Sunday.

Thibodeau is scheduled to appear in Androscoggin District Court on Monday.