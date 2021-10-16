Local

Maine

Multiple Fire Departments Respond to Explosion and Fire in Maine

The homeowner sustained injuries and burns

By Jim McKeever

Fire departments from several towns in Somerset County responded to reports of an explosion and house fire in the town of Emden, Maine.

Authorities said that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, there was an explosion at a house on Bert Berry Road in Emden.

They said the woman who owned the house called 911 to report the explosion and then drove to the Solon Fire Department for help. She sustained injuries and burns as a result of the explosion and fire.

She was initially taken to the Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan but was later taken LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office are investigating. The residence was a complete loss.

The Anson, Athens, Bingham, Canaan, Cornville, Hartland, Madison, New Portland, Norridgewock, Skowhegan, Solon, Starks, Kingfield, Farmington and Strong fire departments responded to explosion and fire. They were assisted by the Anson & Madison and Reddington ambulance services, as well as the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department.

