No Tuition Hike for In-State Students in UMaine System

In-state students in the University of Maine system will not see a tuition increase in the coming academic year.

The $578 million budget approved Friday by the University of Maine System Board of Trustees holds in-state tuition flat for the seventh time in the last 10 years.

“Holding the line on tuition makes our life-changing degrees more affordable and accessible, and allows our students to earn their degrees with less debt,” Chancellor Dannel Malloy said in an emailed statement.

The average full-time tuition for Maine students within UMaine system will be about $8,500 next academic year.

The move comes after Gov. Janet Mills proposed boosting state funding to the UMaine system by about $6 million, or 3 percent.

Mills called the decision a “welcome step forward in keeping public higher education affordable for Maine students.

“I am glad that the increase in my budget proposal helped the Board of Trustees to hold the line on expenses for Maine students, and I thank them, Chancellor Malloy, and UMS administration for this important work,” she said in a statement.